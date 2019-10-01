Audience members interested in history will want to plan to see "Oslo." The Tony Award-winning "Oslo" continues to Oct. 20 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago.
The Chicago premiere, also presented by Broadway in Chicago, is a TimeLine Theatre Company production.
While the play runs nearly three hours, it's an interesting work that never drags along. "Oslo" is the story of the behind-the-scenes happenings of the Oslo Peace Accords. It showcases how the treaty came to be between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
The show gives audience members something to think about as we watch how the individuals showcased try to come to peaceful terms with one another.
"Oslo," which is set in '93, follows the secret meetings between the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Israeli government and how a Norwegian couple intervened in obtaining the peace pact.
While it is a serious work, there's also humor throughout the play. Playwright J.T. Rogers has created a well written artistic work that is intelligent, humorous and sensitive.
The TimeLine Theatre Company cast members offer topnotch performances. Actress Bri Sudia is particularly outstanding as she portrays Mona Juul, who was with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also starring in the show are Bernard Balbot, Jed Feder, Anish Jethmalani, Scott Parkinson, Ron E. Rains, Amro Salama, Stef Tovar, Bassam Abdelfattah, Juliet Hart, Tom Hickey, Victor Holstein and David Parkes.
Theatergoers are offered a printed guide called "Backstory" along with their programs for "Oslo." Within the helpful guide is a bit of history about the show, the peace treaty and a timeline of key dates in Oslo history.
In the Broadway Playhouse lobby, guests also will find markers that they can use to write on the pillars about how they would best suggest obtaining peace and resolving conflicts in life. There's also a timeline of key happenings in the early '90s and other information to read.
FYI: "Oslo" runs through Oct. 20 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $95. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.