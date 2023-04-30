Those who like the story of "Little Red Riding Hood" are in for a treat this week in Munster.

The folks at Theatre at the Center are presenting a clever, new version of the beloved fairy tale titled "NOT Your Grandma's Little Red Riding Hood" from May 1 to 5 at the venue located at 1040 Ridge Road.

This new rendition of the "Little Red Riding Hood" fairy tale is written by Philip Potempa for TATC's Theatre for Young Audiences.

The production runs 55 minutes and revolves around the main heroine and other characters Grandma, Big Bad Wolf and the Woodsman.

Starring in the show are Cara Schmitt as Little Red Riding Hood; Jeannie Rapstad as Grandma; Philip Potempa as Big Bad Wolf; and Robert Aguirre as Rob the Woodsman.

Tickets are $10. Performances are 9:15 and 11:15 am. May 1 to May 4; and 9:15 and 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. May 5. Call the box office at 21-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.