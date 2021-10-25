Enjoy a fun 'Evening with Groucho' in Chicago

Frank Ferrante has been bringing Groucho Marx to life on stages across America for the last three decades.

Ferrante will once again bring his "An Evening with Groucho" show to The Windy City on Oct. 26 at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel in Chicago.

"This will be the first 'Groucho' show I've done since the pandemic," said Ferrante during a recent phone interview.

Ferrante is currently starring as the "Caesar" in the dinner/theater/cabaret-like production "Teatro Zinzanni," also at The Spiegeltent ZaZou.

In "An Evening with Groucho," audience members will hear many familiar Groucho jokes, stories and songs. They'll also hear stories about his famous brothers and other show business friends.

"One third of the show is improvised and I do a lot of crowd work. It's different every night," he said. Ferrante said the show is performed in the round which makes it fun for him because he has "easy access to the audience."