Enjoy a fun 'Evening with Groucho' in Chicago
Frank Ferrante stars as Groucho Marx in an "Evening with Groucho."

Frank Ferrante has been bringing Groucho Marx to life on stages across America for the last three decades.

Ferrante will once again bring his "An Evening with Groucho" show to The Windy City on Oct. 26 at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel in Chicago.

"This will be the first 'Groucho' show I've done since the pandemic," said Ferrante during a recent phone interview.

Ferrante is currently starring as the "Caesar" in the dinner/theater/cabaret-like production "Teatro Zinzanni," also at The Spiegeltent ZaZou.

In "An Evening with Groucho," audience members will hear many familiar Groucho jokes, stories and songs. They'll also hear stories about his famous brothers and other show business friends.

"One third of the show is improvised and I do a lot of crowd work. It's different every night," he said. Ferrante said the show is performed in the round which makes it fun for him because he has "easy access to the audience."

Ferrante, who became interested in Groucho at the age of nine after watching a Marx brothers film, has been performing as the comic legend for more than 35 years. He's performed the legendary entertainer in the production "Groucho: A Life in Revue," written by the comic actor's son Arthur, and in the touring production "An Evening with Groucho" over the years.

The actor has done more than 3,000 performances of "Groucho " in more than 500 cities.

"It's fun for me seeing new generations discover it (the show)," Ferrante said. "I've designed the show to be enjoyed whether you know Groucho or not."

Ferrante, who is from Los Angeles, said he's a fan of Chicago. He last brought his "An Evening with Groucho" to The Windy City in 2019 while he was also performing in "Teatro Zinzanni."

"I love Chicago. It's a comedy town and a theater town," he said adding Chicago was a city the Marx Brothers performed in often on their tours.

Ferrante said a filmed version of "An Evening with Groucho" will be aired on PBS next Spring.

About the production and Groucho, Ferrante said "He's a joyful character and it's a big belly laugh show."

FYI: "An Evening with Groucho" will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 312-488-0900 or visit eveningwithgroucho.com.

Snoop Dogg mourning loss of mother Beverly Tate

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

