Ensemble actor enjoying time on stage in 'The Prom'

Josh Zacher said it's an "unbelievable" feeling to be back on stage again touring in a show.

Zacher is an ensemble actor in the national touring company of "The Prom." The musical "The Prom" continues to April 24 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The tour, which started last September, is scheduled to be performed through October across the country.

"This show creates so much joy. It's hilarious and I just love the music," Zacher said.

"The Prom," which is set in the fictitious small town of Edgewater, Indiana, tells the story of character Emma, who is banned from the prom because the school's parents and town officials aren't happy with her idea to have an inclusive prom. A group of theater folk from New York come to Edgewater to try to help remedy the situation and to promote diversity and inclusivity. They cause a bit of havoc while there.

Zacher, a New York City resident, who grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, said he likes the message of "The Prom" and its focus of inclusivity and acceptance.

"It has a strong message and (the play) wraps it up in high energy, comedy and joy," he said.

Zacher is also the dance captain for the touring production. He said he's enjoying the role of dance captain as he works with new and longtime cast members to learn or perform their dance moves.

He said the choreography, which is by director Casey Nicholaw, is "super high energy, hip-hop and jazz-based and really fun."

Performing in Chicago in "The Prom" is extra special for Zacher as he has many family members and friends in the area. They, as well as family members from Fort Wayne, will be in the audience at the show on Saturday to see him.

"There's going to be about 50 people there for me," he said happily. Due to the performance schedule, Zacher said he won't be able to do too much in terms of seeing things in the city.

"But I did get my deep dish (pizza) already,' he said laughing.

FYI: "The Prom" continues to April 24 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $31 to $82. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

