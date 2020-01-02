With the beginning of the new year comes a varied mix of theatrical productions, concerts and entertainment options on the scene.
Many times January can be rather dull when it comes to entertainment choices but the beginning of 2020 is showing much promise for those inclined to check out a new show.
Everything from Broadway-style musicals to concerts featuring diverse musical styles is planned for stages across Chicago and the Region.
Take a lot at what's on stages or coming to stages this month. The following list is merely a sample of what's available.
America
The band America had various hits during the '70s and early '80s. The group will play at 9 p.m. Eastern Jan. 18 at Four Winds Casino, 1111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371, fourwindscasino.com. Expect to hear hits such as “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man,” “Ventura Highway” and more.
Charlie Wilson
Gap Band front man Charlie Wilson will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463, https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. Audience members will hear Wilson's solo work as well as hits from The Gap Band in concert.
Hamilton
"Hamilton" ends its long Chicago run on Jan. 5 at The PrivateBank Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. tickets range from $75.50 to $205.50 with select premium seats available. There will also be an online lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances. For tickets and information, call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com. "Hamilton," the brainchild of actor/singer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the show, tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It relays the historic tale with a score starring hip-hop, jazz, pop, and other contemporary musical styles and a cast featuring performers with diverse cultural backgrounds.
Kashmir
Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir will bring a hard rocking show to Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Tickets are $30 for adults and $28 for subscribers.
"Mary Poppins" continues to Jan. 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are $60 to $75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.
Mean Girls
"Mean Girls" continues to Jan. 26 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $120. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com."Mean Girls," produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The national tour began in September of this year.
The Phantom of the Opera
"The Phantom of the Opera" continues to Jan. 5 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $46 to $136. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com. The current tour features a new production of the acclaimed musical by Cameron Mackintosh. Derrick Davis stars as The Phantom while Emma Grimsley stars as Christine Daae.
Potted Potter
"Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody By Dan and Jeff" continues to Jan. 19 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175. E. Chestnut, Chicago. Tickets range from $39.95 to $79.95. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
A Tribute to Buddy Holly
The show "A Tribute to Buddy Holly" stars Zachary Stevenson. The concert will be performed at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $40 for adults; $35 for subscribers; $20 for students.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.