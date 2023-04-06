The popular musical "Book of Mormon" has come back to the Chicago stage.

"The Book of Mormon" continues to April 16 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The production, which won Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards, was written by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Stone and Parker were the masterminds of the animated quirky series “South Park.”

A musical religious satire, “The Book of Mormon,” tells the story of two Mormon missionaries or elders who travel to Uganda to spread the word. Through clever musical compositions, audience members watch as these young missionaries get caught up in social and other issues with community members and tribesmen.

Among one of the stars of this touring production is Dewight Braxton Jr., who hails from Detroit.

"I'm enjoying this tour so much," said Braxton. "It's my first national tour," he added.

Braxton, who plays the General in the show, is an actor/singer who earned a Bachelor's degree in Theatre and a minor in Musical Theatre at Wayne State University. He's been in a variety of stage productions and also acted in the Apple TV show "Dickinson."

The actor said he admires the writing in the production, which he said is wittily done by the "South Park" creators.

According to Braxton, he said the character of the General is actually "the villain" of the show.

"I'm actually one of the nicest people you'll probably meet," Braxton said, with a laugh. He added the character is fun to play "because I can do the opposite of what I am."

Braxton prefers to portray the General, though, as "not just evil."

The character of the General, Braxton said, is a role he auditioned for and he's honored to have gotten it.

For Braxton, pursuing the performing arts was something that he had a late start with. Although he was in some productions in high school, he said he didn't get serious about pursuing acting/singing until college.

The actor enjoys comedic roles and said he admires the witty comedic writing in the show.

While "The Book of Mormon" does have segments of lewd and irreverent humor, many of the songs in the production are cleverly done.

Braxton said he hopes audience members come to the theater with an "open mind" to enjoy the award-winning show.

"The Book of Mormon" which opened its gig in Chicago last week, will run for three weeks total in The Windy City.

Braxton said since the cast is in Chicago for awhile, he'll be able to do some "touristy" things. And, of course, he'll have to order some pizza. Being from Detroit, he said, he enjoys the deep dish version in the Motor City.

"I'm biased and picky about pizza," he said. "I love Detroti pizza and New York pizza."

"The Book of Mormon," which first opened in 2011, has received many accolades through the years. Among awards are nine Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, five Drama Desk Awards, NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards.

FYI: "The Book of Mormon" continues to April 16 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $40 to $150. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.