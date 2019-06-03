Actor Nick Adams is happy to be performing in "Falsettos" in Chicago.
"I'm thrilled to come back. I love Chicago," said Adams, who stars as character Whizzer in the musical.
"Falsettos" will run until June 9 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Randolph Street. The show, which started rehearsals in January, took to the road in February. Adams said the North American Tour only has a few more weeks to go.
The musical tells the story of Marvin, who's gay, and his interrelationships with his wife and child; his partner Whizzer; the psychiatrist who's married to his wife; and the women who live next door. It offers a look at the "modern" family. While there's humor in the work, it also tells a heartfelt tale.
"This is such a beautiful show," said Adams. "It (offers) an important message," he added. Adams said it showcases the importance of family relationships and the bonds of friendship as well.
"Falsettos," which is directed by playwright James Lapine with music and lyrics by William Finn, was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2017. The show has had various renditions through the years. It started as a one-act musical "March of the Falsettos" in 1981, then became the one-act musical "Falsettoland" in 1990. In 1992, after the two one-acts were combined, the work became "Falsettos."
"The story is just as poignant and relevant as ever," Adams said.
The actor said the musical has "been embraced by audiences" during its current tour. Adams said it's rewarding to be part of this cast.
"This has been the most proud I've been to be part of a production. And to work with James Lapine is a dream," he said. "Working with him is a life-changing experience for me."
FYI: "Falsettos" will run until June 9 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $27 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.