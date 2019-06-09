"Falsettos" stands out for its poignant story (with some humor) and a superb score.
"Falsettos" continues to June 9 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Randolph Street. The show has been getting good feedback while its been on its North American tour for the last few months.
The musical tells the story of Marvin, who's gay, and his interrelationships with his wife and child; his partner Whizzer; the psychiatrist who's married to his wife; and the women who live next door. It offers a look at the "modern" family. While there's humor in the work, it also tells a heartfelt tale.
The messages of family relationships and the bonds between friends are particularly highlighted in this show.
"Falsettos," which is directed by playwright James Lapine with music and lyrics by William Finn, was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2017. The show has had various renditions through the years. It started as a one-act musical "March of the Falsettos" in 1981, then became the one-act musical "Falsettoland" in 1990. In 1992, after the two one-acts were combined, the work became "Falsettos."
Offering stand-out performances in the show are Nick Adams, Max von Essen, Nick Blaemire, who has Northwest Indiana roots, Eden Espinosa, Audrey Cardwell, Bryonha Marie Parham and Thatcher Jacobs.
The vocals showcased in this show are topnotch and the musical score is a winner for its lush harmonies, poignant numbers and overall great sounds.
