Actor enjoys spending time in the kitchen

Josh Canfield occasionally makes time for the kitchen craft.

"I like to cook, said Canfield. Canfield is currently an understudy for various roles in the national tour of "Falsettos."

He said he enjoys cooking for himself because he knows "what all the ingredients" he's putting into his body are.

"I usually always try to cook breakfast," Canfield said. Whenever he's home and not on tour, the actor said he cooks dinner 80 percent of the time.

Among his specialties is a simple spaghetti and meat sauce, which is made with quinoa or black beans.

"I try to follow a Paleo diet about 60 or 70 percent of the time," he said. He eats foods high in fiber and less carbohydrates. Canfield said he also likes a good steak, which also fits into the Paleo way of eating.

Canfield, who's from the South Bend, Indiana and Buchanan, Michigan areas, said he's happy to be in Chicago for "Falsettos." The actor said, living so close to the Chicago area while growing up, he visited the city often and saw various productions in the Windy City.

The following recipe is from Canfield.

Pan - Grilled Steak

Organic Grass-Fed Steak (8 oz.)

Fresh Garlic cloves

Thyme

Butter (grass-fed)

Himalayan Sea Salt

Organic pepper

Directions: Take the steak out of the refrigerator and let sit for 20 minutes (or close to room temperature).

Grind sea salt and pepper on a plate.

Place steak on the plate and cover both sides with the S&P mix.

Crush 3 garlic cloves with a fork, place in skillet.

Add a generous helping of butter.

Add a few sprigs of thyme.

Turn on skillet to medium.

Once the butter begins to melt, place steak in pan.

After 5 minutes flip steak.

Take tongs and sear the sides of the steak in the garlic butter mix.

Set the steak out on a plate and let cool for 5 minutes.