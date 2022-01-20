Family fun: Disney on Ice skates into town

It's been three years since Disney on Ice last brought its spectacular ice shows to Chicagoland.

Beginning today, Mickey and Minnie as well as other beloved characters will glide into town with Disney on Ice's "Mickey's Search Party." The ice show will continue to Jan. 23 and again Feb. 3-6 at Allstate Arena.

This Disney on Ice show not only stars spectacular skating but other feats from aerial performances and acrobatic-style talents and more.

"People expect to see that Disney magic and the famous characters. But we've also taken the show to new heights," said Adam Loosley, performance director for Disney on Ice.

Loosley said there are 13 different sports disciplines in the show including everything from skilled figure skating moves to acrobatic maneuvers, the Spanish Web and others.

In addition to Mickey and Minnie, attendees will see various characters including Miguel from "Coco" to Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Moana, Buzz Lightyear and others.