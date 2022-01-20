Family fun: Disney on Ice skates into town

It's been three years since Disney on Ice last brought its spectacular ice shows to Chicagoland.
Beginning today, Mickey and Minnie as well as other beloved characters will glide into town with Disney on Ice's "Mickey's Search Party." The ice show will continue to Jan. 23 and again Feb. 3-6 at Allstate Arena.
This Disney on Ice show not only stars spectacular skating but other feats from aerial performances and acrobatic-style talents and more.
"People expect to see that Disney magic and the famous characters. But we've also taken the show to new heights," said Adam Loosley, performance director for Disney on Ice.
Loosley said there are 13 different sports disciplines in the show including everything from skilled figure skating moves to acrobatic maneuvers, the Spanish Web and others.
In addition to Mickey and Minnie, attendees will see various characters including Miguel from "Coco" to Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Moana, Buzz Lightyear and others.
"This (touring) show opened in August in Philadelphia," Lossley said, adding it will continue through the United States through May and then go to Japan and Europe. "Mickey's Search Party," as a production, originally came to the Chicago area for the first time in 2019.
Loosley said the current production has been changed slightly with new segments added.
"It's new and different and fresh. We've made some creative adjustments to the show," he said.
"Mickey's Search Party" features two hosts who interact with audience members throughout the show and introduce various vignettes with the famous Disney characters.
In this production, audience members help unlock clues to free Tinker Bell from Captain Hook's powers as he holds her captive throughout the production.
"I work with a cast of 50 talented performers from all over the place," Loosley said. Loosley is a former performer with Disney on Ice and he said he's extremely enjoying working with the skaters in a different way as a director.
Loosley added audience members have been excited to attend the shows after so long.
"People are really eager for live entertainment," Loosley said, adding the ice show will take people away from the problems of the world for a couple of hours.