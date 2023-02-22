There's a rollicking musical rocking the stage in Chicago this week.

The touring production of "Cats," Andrew Lloyd Webber's lively musical about memorable feline characters, runs to Feb. 26 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

"Cats," which is based on "Old Possum's Tale of Practical Cats" by T.S. Eliot, tells the tale of a group of Jellicle cats who must decide who will make the journey to what's called the "Heavyside" layer and enjoy another life.

"It's definitely an escape from reality," said Megan Arseneau, who is a swing performer for eight characters in the "Cats" ensemble cast. Arseneau said she sees some of the themes of the show to be about "acceptance and treating each other with kindness."

She said it makes statements about not being an "outcast" and being accepted by the "tribe."

Various cat characters star on stage to tell their stories in vignette form in the show.

Arseneau, who hails from Frankfort, Ill., said it's exciting to be in Chicago with the show. Family members and friends will be attending a weekend performance.

"My mom has gotten a party bus," she said, with a laugh, and added it's a great way to bring everyone to the theater.

"It's emotional to be playing a theater where I saw so many shows growing up," Arseneau said.

The performer said although she's a swing performer who doesn't always know when she'll be called on to take on one of the characters she understudies, there are times when she'll be scheduled for a show on a particular day. Arseneau said she always has to be on her toes to step into a role at a moment's notice.

"I often review all of my characters," Arseneau said. Arseneau, who grew up in Richton Park, Illinois, is the daughter of Judy and Ty Arseneau.

"I love the touring lifestyle," Arseneau said about traveling with the company of "Cats."

Husband and wife Marisa Paull Grost and Jonathan Grost are also enjoying their time working on the "Cats" tour.

Jonathan, who has worked with the show in various roles for 20 years, is currently the music director for the tour and Marisa is a performer.

About the music, Jonathan said he enjoys the different styles heard in "Cats."

"It goes from Jazz and Rock 'n' Roll and everything in between," he said. Among highlighted numbers in the show are "Songs for Jellicle Cats," "The Naming of Cats," "The Rum Tum Tugger," "Bustopher Jones" and the hit "Memory."

Jonathan said he was attracted to music at a young age.

"I've always loved music. I started taking piano lessons at the age of five," he said.

The couple, who has been married 11 years, met while working on another show inspired by Andrew LLoyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" in Las Vegas.

Marisa said she's currently covering the characters of a few cats as a swing in the show. She also works as an assistant stage manager.

"We have a schedule we go by and sometimes I know a month in advance (what I'll be doing)," Marisa said. But sometimes, she added, like Arseneau, she may only have a short notice.

The couple are also avid foodies and enjoy cooking. They like to prepare foods on the road and often get creative with experimenting with dishes.

About the show, Marisa said, "'Cats,' at its heart, is a show about humans. The story is timeless and very relatable. We all have been each of these cats at different times in our lives."

FYI: "Cats" continues to Feb. 26 at James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $105. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Gallery: Opening Night of 'Paradise Square' in Chicago curtain call for Paradise Square A.J. Shively cast of Paradise Square Paradise Paradise Square opening Chilina Kennedy