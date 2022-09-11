Farm lore: New play on local farming life to open in Munster

A blend of farming history, family life and memorable meals will be in the spotlight soon at Theatre at the Center (TAC) in Munster.

The new one-man multi-media play "Once Upon A Farm: A Story, A Family, A Tradition" comes to TAC Sept. 14-18.

"Once Upon A Farm" is written, directed and performed by author/columnist Philip Potempa. It's a personal tale of family life on the farm, history of the rural farmer's life in Indiana as well as tales of meals at home and stories surrounding Potempa's From the Farm columns.

"I've been working on this play for as long as I've been writing columns and cookbooks," said Potempa, who began his From the Farm columns while he was a staff writer at The Times. Potempa, who has written four cookbooks, debuted his first cookbook in 2004. Also an inspiration for this show were Potempa's demonstration cooking shows which he did at the former Star Plaza Theatre as well as Theatre at the Center.

"Once Upon A Farm" is the first small-run production to grace the Theatre at the Center stage since the pandemic began.

"I want to bring the stories, colors and characters (of the farm) to life on stage with the play," Potempa said.

On stage there will be a re-creation of the family farm, which is located in San Pierre, Indiana in Starke County, A mix of rare images, video and music will be featured in the show.

Potempa said his From the Farm columns surely provided the inspiration for this production. Audience members will have the chance to hear about many of the individuals from family and friends as well as famous names that have been celebrated in his columns for two decades.

Having multi-media features, including photos and video, in the show, Potempa said "adds a whole other interesting element."

During the show audience members will learn about his paternal grandparents who traveled from Poland to live in Chicago. His grandparents raised nine children during the Great Depression and soon began a new life in Northwest Indiana where they worked as farmers.

"Not everything is scripted," Potempa said about the show. At times, Potempa will break the fourth wall and interact with audience members.

“I always thought a one-man stage play or show, with less emphasis on the cooking and recipes aspect and more spotlight on family history using a dose of humor and storytelling, could be just as appetizing and amusing to audiences," Potempa said.”

As part of the show, Potempa will create one of the recipes in his last cookbook.

"There'll also be prizes and surprises," he said.

While continuing to research his family history through the years, Potempa said, it still remains fascinating.

"I keep learning things all the time. My dad, at 93, is a living history book."

As part of the show, there'll be an option to add a meal featuring dishes from his last cookbook.