Female version of 'The Odd Couple' coming to Beatniks on Conkey

The Neil Simon comedy "The Odd Couple, Female Version" is coming to Beatniks on Conkey in Hammond.

Hammond Community Theatre will stage the classic play about a mismatched pair of roommates from April 1 through 10.

Directed by Joycie Brantley and Laura Toops, the play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays in early April.

The class of polar opposites features the light-hearted, urbane humor Simon is known for.

"The friendship of Olive Madison and Florence Unger is being tested," Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release. "During the friends' weekly trivial pursuit in Olive's messy home, neurotic Florence arrives late, fresh from being dumped by her husband. The group of friends becomes worried that Florence may attempt suicide. As a result, Olive invites Florence to be her roommate. It seems like the roommate idea is a good idea until Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers. They quickly realize that their opposite personalities put their friendship to the test, and tension rises quickly."

The cast includes Mary DeBoer, Sarah Dolan, Brittany Bowers, Maggie Reister, Lillian Patterson, Sandy Stotts, James Rhoten and Mark Aken.

Performances will take place at Beatniks on Conkey at 420 Conkey St. just a few blocks east of Hohman Avenue.

Reservations are recommended since seating is limited.

Tickets are $18 cash-only at the door or can be purchased in advance online.

For more information, call 219-852-0848 or visit beatniksonconkey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.