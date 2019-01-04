The beloved musical "Fiddler on the Roof" is enlivening the Chicago theater scene through Jan. 6 at Cadillac Palace Theatre.
The Broadway revival production, which is a Tony-nominated work, is a rousing musical with a catchy soundtrack, lively choreography and strong performances.
"Fiddler on the Roof" tells the story of main character Tevye, who lives in a Jewish community in the Russian town of Anatevka, with his wife and five daughters. He's dealing with finding "matches," or husbands, for his daughters.
Throughout the production, which is set in pre-revolutionary times in Russia, audience members are introduced to Jewish customs, marriage traditions, religious ideals and other cultural topics of the time.
The show is a thrill to watch as the musical selections are top-notch Broadway favorites. There are also many comical and witty scenes throughout.
Yehezkel Lazarov joyously and humorously brings Tevye to life on stage while Maite Uzal is a strong Golde. The roles of the daughters are performed by actresses Mel Weyn, Ruthy Froch, Natalie Powers, Emerson Glick and Danielle Allen. Butcher Lazar Wolf is portrayed by Jonathan von Mering.
Matchmaker Yente, whose comments and mannerisms easily make audience members laugh, is brought to life by actress Carol Beaugard.
Dance numbers in "Fiddler," which are performed by skilled dancers, are energetic and spirited.
Among highlighted musical numbers are "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "To Life," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Anatevka," and the hit, "If I Were A Rich Man."
FYI: "Fiddler on the Roof" continues through Jan. 6 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $98. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.