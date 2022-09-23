 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Fiddler' shines on Lyric stage with splendid vocals, heartfelt performances

  • 0
Fiddler

Steven Skybell stars as Tevye in "Fiddler On The Roof" at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

 Photo by Todd Rosenberg Photography

When it comes to musicals, "Fiddler On The Roof," ranks as an all-time favorite for theatergoers.

The latest production of "Fiddler On The Roof" is lighting up the stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago in a big way. The North American premiere of the new production directed by acclaimed director Barrie Kosky runs to Oct. 7.

The beloved musical tells the story of main character Tevye, a resident with his wife and daughters, of the Jewish community in the Russian town of Anatevka. When we meet Tevye, he's dealing with many things, including finding "matches," or husbands, for his daughters.

Through the show, theatergoers are introduced to Jewish customs, marriage traditions, religious ideals and other cultural topics.

Under Kosky's direction,"Fiddler" soars with outstanding performances, inventive staging, strong vocals and interesting surprises.

People are also reading…

Steven Skybell excellently brings Tevye to life on stage and offers a performance infused with both poignant moments and humor. Starring as the perfect Golde is Debbie Gravitte.

Among others in the cast offering strong performances are Lauren Marcus as Tzeitel; Austen Danielle Bohmer as Hodel; Maya Jacobson as Chava; Joy Hermalyn as Yente; Drew Redington as Motel; Adam Kaplan as Perchik; and David Benoit as Lazar Wolf.

It's exciting to see a massive cast with 100 people performing on Chicago's largest stage. Dance numbers throughout the show are filled with much energy by topnotch dancers.

Among musical highlights are "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "To Life," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Anatevka," the popular "If I Were A Rich Man," "Far From The Home I Love" and the beautiful "Sabbath Prayer."

FYI: "Fiddler On The Roof" runs to Oct. 7 at Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. For show information, visit lyricopera.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Melanie C reveals Spice Girls have no shows booked to mark the 25th anniversary of 'Spiceworld' yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts