'Fiddler' shines on Lyric stage with splendid vocals, heartfelt performances

When it comes to musicals, "Fiddler On The Roof," ranks as an all-time favorite for theatergoers.

The latest production of "Fiddler On The Roof" is lighting up the stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago in a big way. The North American premiere of the new production directed by acclaimed director Barrie Kosky runs to Oct. 7.

The beloved musical tells the story of main character Tevye, a resident with his wife and daughters, of the Jewish community in the Russian town of Anatevka. When we meet Tevye, he's dealing with many things, including finding "matches," or husbands, for his daughters.

Through the show, theatergoers are introduced to Jewish customs, marriage traditions, religious ideals and other cultural topics.

Under Kosky's direction,"Fiddler" soars with outstanding performances, inventive staging, strong vocals and interesting surprises.

Steven Skybell excellently brings Tevye to life on stage and offers a performance infused with both poignant moments and humor. Starring as the perfect Golde is Debbie Gravitte.

Among others in the cast offering strong performances are Lauren Marcus as Tzeitel; Austen Danielle Bohmer as Hodel; Maya Jacobson as Chava; Joy Hermalyn as Yente; Drew Redington as Motel; Adam Kaplan as Perchik; and David Benoit as Lazar Wolf.

It's exciting to see a massive cast with 100 people performing on Chicago's largest stage. Dance numbers throughout the show are filled with much energy by topnotch dancers.

Among musical highlights are "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "To Life," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Anatevka," the popular "If I Were A Rich Man," "Far From The Home I Love" and the beautiful "Sabbath Prayer."

FYI: "Fiddler On The Roof" runs to Oct. 7 at Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. For show information, visit lyricopera.org.