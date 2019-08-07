One of Shakespeare's history plays is taking the spotlight onstage in Oakbrook.
First Folio Theatre is offering "Henry V" in its summer season of productions. The play continues to Aug. 18 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located on 31st Street and Route 83.
The story of "Henry V" relays the tale of England's King Henry V who later battles for the French throne. The production follows Henry through battle scenes and often tense interactions with other characters.
It's interesting to watch this production of "Henry V" outdoors on the grounds of the regal Mayslake Peabody Estate. Under the stars, the battle scenes are more intense and dramatic. The band of actors even leaves the stage at various times and travels around the grounds of the estate as the play is presented.
Starring in this non-traditional production of "Henry V," which is directed by Hayley Rice, is Diana Coates as Henry. Having a female in the role of the King isn't distracting in any way. Coates proves she's a classic actress who can handle any part.
Also starring in the play are Lydia Berger Gray; Robert McLean; Arielle Leverett; Derek Jeck; Morgan Manasa; Mark Lancaster; Sean Sinitski; Sophie Scanlon and others.
First Folio Theatre is now in its 23rd year outdoors. "Henry V" is actually the theater's 28th outdoor production. Theater fans will want to catch this production of "Henry V" as this is First Folio's final outdoor production on its current stage. A new stage is currently being planned. The theater will not present an outdoor show in 2020 but will return with its Shakespeare-under-the-Stars series in 2021.
While watching "Henry V," audience members can enjoy a picnic on the grounds of the outdoor theater. Theatergoers are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy dining under the stars at First Folio Theatre.