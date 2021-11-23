Flawless 'Frozen' warms hearts in Chicago

The adventures of characters Anna and Elsa are playing out on stage in The Windy City this holiday season.

"Disney's Frozen" is warming up the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The popular musical continues through Jan. 22.

The production is based on the beloved Disney film from 2013 which tells the tale of sisters Anna and Elsa. Elsa's "icy" magical powers as a Snow Queen have turned everything to ice in the kingdom of Arendelle while Anna sets out to find her and rekindle and strengthen that sisterly bond they had in years past. Along the way, audience members meet characters like the lovable snowman Olaf and reindeer Sven.

"Disney's Frozen" offers an enjoyable time spent in the theater with audience members of all ages. The recent opening night production drew a number of families with kids in tow. Plenty of little princesses in the audience squealed with delight at seeing the beloved characters come to life on stage. One of the wonderful things about this show is it appeals to the generations.

This touring production of the musical is a hit in all theatrical departments, from stunning sets and special effects galore to engaging vocals and detailed costumes.