“Arsenic and Old Lace” runs at 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 7-9 and 2 p.m. March 3 and 10 at Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and younger and for March 7 performance. Call 219-874-4035 or visit FOOTLIGHTPLAYERS.ORG