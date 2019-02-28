Robert Komendera, a producer of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ “Arsenic and Old Lace,” holds the long-beloved comedy in high regard.
“I think it’s one of the greatest shows written,” he said. “I love all of the characters. They’re all completely different, and there’s this complete insanity that’s going through it. I just love this show.”
Opening March 1 and running through March 10, “Arsenic” is the tale of Mortimer Brewster, a writer in Brooklyn in the early 1940s who discovers his elderly aunts, Martha and Abby, have taken up murder as a hobby. His discovery comes as he is about to exchange vows with Elaine, the love of his life and the daughter of a minister.
Penned by American playwright Joseph Kesserling, “Arsenic” was a Broadway smash when it was first staged in 1939 and ran for nearly a half decade. In 1944, it was adapted for the big screen, directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant as Brewster, and was a hit with audiences.
Komendera performed as Brewster in a Footlight production of “Arsenic” approximately two decades ago.
“I think it’s held up because of the comic value and the black comedy value,” Komendera said of the eight decade-old play. “People are into murder mysteries, and this is that. But it’s done in such a comical way. How can you dislike two little old ladies helping to give little old men who have no one else to be with their final resting place?”
A cast of a dozen Region-based thesps has come together to bring Footlight’s “Arsenic” to the stage. The play is directed by Dee Piotrowski.
“I think it’s going to be a very good show,” Komendera said. “The cast is very good. About half of them are new to our theater, and that’s what we need. We need new blood and younger people.”
Next up for Footlight Players is a production of “Musical of Musicals,” scheduled to open May 3.