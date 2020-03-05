Footlight kicks off 2020 with ‘Gypsy’

Laura Meyer, director of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ production of “Gypsy,” has a theory as to why the six decade plus-old musical continues to endear itself to generations of theatergoers.

“A lot of mothers live vicariously through their daughters, and ‘Gypsy’ certainly does that,” she said. “The music is good and the story line is good. And it’s heartwarming.”

Opening March 6 and running through March 22, “Gypsy” is the tale of Mama Rose and her daughters, older introvert Baby Louise and the younger, outgoing Baby June. In the early 20th Century, Rose, who longed for a life of stardom onstage, guides her daughters to achieve the success that eluded her when she was younger.

The musical is based on “Gypsy, A Memoir,” the 1957 autobiography by former striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee.

Featuring Steven Sondheim co-penned songs such as “May We Entertain You,” “Together, Wherever we Go” and the stage standard “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” “Gypsy” made its Broadway debut in 1959. Starring Ethel Merman as Rose, “Gypsy” was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

