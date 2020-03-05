Footlight kicks off 2020 with ‘Gypsy’

Laura Meyer, director of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ production of “Gypsy,” has a theory as to why the six decade plus-old musical continues to endear itself to generations of theatergoers.
“A lot of mothers live vicariously through their daughters, and ‘Gypsy’ certainly does that,” she said. “The music is good and the story line is good. And it’s heartwarming.”
Opening March 6 and running through March 22, “Gypsy” is the tale of Mama Rose and her daughters, older introvert Baby Louise and the younger, outgoing Baby June. In the early 20th Century, Rose, who longed for a life of stardom onstage, guides her daughters to achieve the success that eluded her when she was younger.
The musical is based on “Gypsy, A Memoir,” the 1957 autobiography by former striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee.
Featuring Steven Sondheim co-penned songs such as “May We Entertain You,” “Together, Wherever we Go” and the stage standard “Everything’s Coming up Roses,” “Gypsy” made its Broadway debut in 1959. Starring Ethel Merman as Rose, “Gypsy” was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Broadway revivals in 1974, 1989, 2003 and 2008 also proved to be hits, with Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly and Patti LuPone each taking home Tony Awards for their portrayal of Rose.
“(The songs) are all bouncy and moving,” Meyer said. “They all pretty much make you want to move in your seat.”
Caroline Rau is Rose, Teagen Bennett is Baby June, Goldie Samardja is Baby Louise and Lillybelle Nuest and Brittney Urban play older incarnations of June and Louise, respectively, in Footlight Players’ production of “Gypsy.” Tom LeDonne plays Herbie, whom Rose woos into becoming the girls’ manager.
“The cast is really just phenomenal,” Meyer said.
Next up for Footlight Players is a production of the drama “Steel Magnolias,” scheduled to open May 1.
12 Things to do in the Region this week