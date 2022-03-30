Footlight Players develop ‘Drinking Habits’

Larry Piotrowski, director of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ “Drinking Habits,” describes the play as “one of his favorite comedies.”

“I love the fast-paced action of the story and the visual of it,” he said. “It’s actually a show that I’ve wanted to direct for some time.”

Opening Friday and running through April 10, “Habits” is the tale of a pair of nuns with the Sisters of Perpetual Nursing, who make wine on the sly to keep their convent afloat. Their secret is threatened, and laughter ensues, when a pair of reporters infiltrate the convent.

“Habits” was penned by northwestern Illinois-reared playwright Tom Smith, whose writing credits include “Caught in the Act,” “Marguerita’s Secret Diaries” and “Dangerous.” The play was published in 2010.

Piotrowski was introduced to the comedy after seeing a production several years ago.

“Then I got the script and read it for myself, and just fell in love with it,” he said. “I love every character in the script. It is a fast-paced farce.”

Joy Scott and Dee Piotrowski portray the nuns in Footlight Theatre’s “Habits,” and Kristin Allison and Adam Wogomon portray the reporters. The cast is rounded out by Kaelie Winebrenner, Brien Rissman, Cindi Reyes and David Mikolajczyk.

“Production is going great,” Piotrowski said. “Everybody who’s associated with the play, whether it’s onstage or off, everybody’s absolutely committed. All of the actors seem to be having a wonderful time with their parts, and that always comes out in their performance.

“When the actors are actually having fun on stage, you can see it, you can feel it as an audience member,” he added. “That for me as a director is a tremendous highlight.”

Footlight Players will close out its 2021-22 season with their next production, “The Sound of Music,” scheduled to open June 3.

FYI: “Drinking Habits” runs at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2 and 7-9, 2 p.m. April 3 and 10 at Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. Tickets are $15. Cost is $10 for the April 7 performance. Call 219-874-4035 or visit footlightplayers.org.

