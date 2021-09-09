 Skip to main content
Footlight Players opens 72nd season with ‘Magnolias’
Footlight Players opens 72nd season with ‘Magnolias’

Steel Magnolias

"Steel Magnolias" continues through Sept. 12 at Footlight Theatre in Michigan City.

According to longtime Footlight Players member Robert Komendera, bringing “Steel Magnolias” to his Michigan City stage has been no small feat.

“We’ve talked about it forever and it seemed like we could never get the rights to it,” he said. “And when we did get the rights to it, Covid happened. The show was cast and in rehearsals, and then we had to quit.”

Running through Sept. 12, “Magnolias” is a look into the trials and tribulations of six women who work at or frequent a beauty salon in small town Louisiana.

“Magnolias” was penned for the stage by Robert Harling, who found his inspiration in the women around him in his Louisiana hometown. The play made its debut off-Broadway in 1987.

Two years later it was brought to the big screen, featuring an all-star cast which included Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. The movie was a box office smash and Roberts received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

“People have a grouping of a few friends who are very, very close, and even if you’re a guy, if you have friends like these (in the play), you can get through anything,” Komendera said. “And these women are showing that. It’s very comical, but there’s so many times you can tell ‘Wow. That person needed these people to be there, and they were there for them.’”

Dee Piotrowski is salon owner Truvy and Maggie Gowan is her new assistant, Annelle, in Footlight Players’ production of “Magnolias.” The cast includes Isobelle Sebastian as bride-to-be Shelby, Sherry Ver Wey as Shelby’s mother, M’Lynn, Kathy Chase as the well-to-do Miss Clairee and Laura Meyer as the cantankerous Ouiser.

The play, which was originally scheduled to be staged last February, is directed by Janice Rice.

“Everyone in the cast but two (actors) came back,” Komendera said. “And the two new ones came in and the cast greeted them greatly and they’re doing a good job. We’re very fortunate.”

“Magnolias” kicks off Footlight Players’ 72nd season, which includes the comedy “Miracle on South Division Street” starting Nov. 5, the musical revue “Jerry’s Girls,” which is scheduled to open Feb. 4, the comedy “Drinking Habits,” on tap to open April 1 and the stage favorite “The Sound of Music,” scheduled to open June 3.

Additionally, Komendera will direct a production of the “Wizard of Oz”-themed radio play, “We’re Not In Kansas Anymore,” at Footlight Theatre Sept. 24-26.

FYI: “Steel Magnolias” runs at 7:30 p.m. Sept.  9-11 and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Footlight Theatre, 1705 Franklin Ave., Michigan City. Tickets are $15, $10 for children 12 and younger. Call 219-874-4035 or visit footlightplayers.org.

