Footlight Players opens 72nd season with ‘Magnolias’

According to longtime Footlight Players member Robert Komendera, bringing “Steel Magnolias” to his Michigan City stage has been no small feat.

“We’ve talked about it forever and it seemed like we could never get the rights to it,” he said. “And when we did get the rights to it, Covid happened. The show was cast and in rehearsals, and then we had to quit.”

Running through Sept. 12, “Magnolias” is a look into the trials and tribulations of six women who work at or frequent a beauty salon in small town Louisiana.

“Magnolias” was penned for the stage by Robert Harling, who found his inspiration in the women around him in his Louisiana hometown. The play made its debut off-Broadway in 1987.

Two years later it was brought to the big screen, featuring an all-star cast which included Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. The movie was a box office smash and Roberts received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.