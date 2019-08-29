Robert Komendera, director of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ production of “Doublewide, Texas,” says the actors bringing his production of the comedy to the stage have to do much more than have their lines down pat.
“They need to be able to do shtick,” he said. “They need to be able to do facial expressions and double takes and all of that. Their lines are hysterical, but then you add on the shtick and it’s working really well.”
Running at Footlight Theatre Sept. 6-15, “Doublewide” follows the comedic hijinks of the residents of the play’s namesake town, which consists of a half dozen mobile homes. They battle each other as well as their neighboring small town.
“Doublewide” was penned by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, whose Southern-themed comedies are mainstays with theater companies throughout the country. Komendera and Footlight are longtime fans of Jones, Hope and Wooten plays, having brought eight of their comedies, including “The Dixie Swim Club,” “Dearly Beloved” and “Christmas Belles” to the stage.
Komendera has helmed seven of Footlights eight Jones, Hope and Wooten shows, the most recent was last winter's “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas.”
“Their dialogue is so fresh and it’s almost like a Southern Neil Simon to me,” he said.
The cast of Footlight’s “Doublewide” production includes Diana Hirsch as the town nurse Big Ethel Satterwhite, Laura Meyer as aspiring thesp Caprice Crumpler, Emma Blanchard as Caprice’s daughter, Emma, Andrew Vendl as Caprice’s son, Norwayne “Baby” Blanchard and Jay Swindell as the town stud, Lomax Turner.
Most of the cast in “Doublewide” is returning to the stage from Footlight’s “Doublewide Christmas” production.
“People just need to laugh,” Komendera said. “They can come in and not have to think and just crack up for an hour and a half or two hours. They’ll be happy, and I’ll be happy for that.”
Next up for Footlight Players is a production of the comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” scheduled to open Nov. 1.