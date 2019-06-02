If audience members are expecting a traditional musical in "Four Chords and a Gun," they're in for a surprise.
"Four Chords and a Gun," running through June 2, at Broadway Playhouse at Chicago's Water Tower Place, tells the story of the complicated lives and tension-filled happenings surrounding the band's legendary1979 recording session with Phil Spector. But, it's not a musical.
Fans will have to wait for after the show to hear a few Ramones songs done in a concert setting by the Four Chords Band.
The play, written by John Ross Bowie of "The Big Bang Fame," does tell a compelling tale of the punk band and its struggles with demons, staying on top, trying to keep relevant and its tumultuous relationships with everyone around them.
The entire story takes place within the context of that tension-filled recording session of the group's "End of the Century" album, which was produced by Spector. So, we don't get a well-rounded tale of the history of The Ramones. But, it's an interesting look at the complexities of the characters, their relationships and their fiery interactions with the eccentric Spector.
The cast offers excellent performances. Starring as Joey Ramone is Justin Goodhand with Paulo Santalucia as Dee Dee, Cyrus Lane as Johnny, James Smith as Marky, Vanessa Smythe as Linda Daniele and Ron Pederson as Spector.
FYI: "Four Chords and a Gun" runs to June 2 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, Chicago. Tickets are $39.95 to $69.95. Visit BroadwayinChicago.com.