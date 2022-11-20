Frank Ferrante brings 'Groucho' back to Chicago

Actor/comedian Frank Ferrante has long been fascinated with Groucho Marx.

And for the past three decades, he's been putting the spotlight on Marx and portraying the iconic performer on stage. Once again, Chicago audiences will delight in the antics of Marx when Ferrante brings "Frank Ferrante's Groucho" to Cabaret Zazou in Chicago on Nov. 22.

"He's a gleeful character and he's fun to play," said Ferrante, during a recent telephone interview.

Ferrante is currently performing in Cabaret Zazou at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel in Chicago.

"Frank Ferrante's Groucho," features many jokes from the famous comedian as well as various stories and songs.

The majority of the show stays the same, Ferrante said, "But it has a loose structure which makes it easy to do crowd work." He added he has to be on his toes nightly to engage in the improvisational aspects of the show.

"I don't know what's going to happen from night to night," he said laughing.

Ferrante became fascinated with Groucho at the age of nine after watching a Marx brothers film. He started performing as the legendary comedian nearly 40 years ago.

"I love introducing this style of comedy to audiences," he said, calling Groucho's style a bit brassy and irreverent but still classy. Ferrante said he admired Groucho's "wit, wordplay and puns."

Ferrante said he feels people want to laugh more than ever these days and he's happy to help make them laugh by reviving the comedy style Groucho was such as master of.

Ferrante said his show was filmed for airing on PBS stations and is currently being shown. It first aired in Chicago in July. A DVD of the showis also available.

FYI: "Frank Ferrante's Groucho" will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Cabaret Zazou on the 14th floor of The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Visit eveningwithgroucho.com for more information.