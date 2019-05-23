The humor will be off the charts onstage at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino this weekend.
Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their legendary comic wits to fans during their show "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" May 25 at the Hammond casino.
The duo, who have been friends through the last few decades, have enjoyed touring with their unique act. The latest leg of the tour began in January.
"It's not a lot of pain to do this," said Steve Martin, during a recent telephone interview with the comedians. Martin Short added touring on the same bill hasn't been taxing at all. "We travel in an easy way. It's fun," Short said.
The duo said they'll continue to do shows together for as long as they can and for as long as they're enjoying it.
"We're going to do it until Steve loses his last real tooth," Short said.
The comic show, featuring the duo in hysterical banter, storytelling and even a bit of music, is pretty much a set production. But, every so often, there's a bit of spontaneity.
"Any comedian (likes a show) to be spontaneous. But, you can't force it," said Martin.
Martin and Short's friendship goes back three decades to a movie set.
"Our friendship started when we were making the movie 'The Three Amigos,' " Short said. He added when you're making a movie with someone, you often don't have contact with them afterward. "You never see them again," he said. "But we made a point to make a connection," Short said. He said he and Martin got along well and didn't want to lose the friendship that developed on that set.
The friends often had dinner together with their families and other friends through the years.
"Comedy is a good bond," Martin said, adding that many "funny people" they know are often bonded by their humor. "When comedians get together, there's a kind of freedom," Martin added. And these Martins are definitely bonded by their humor but they indicated the friendship is even greater than that.
The comedians said they do enjoy the work of other contemporary comics. Martin said he likes John Mulaney's work as well as many others. Nick Kroll is one of the comedians Short enjoys in addition to others.
"But the thing about comedy is you don't want to steal from anybody," Martin said. There's nothing like the classic acts though and Martin said he's still influenced by one of the great ones.
"I still can be affected by Jack Benny. He's definitely in my head," Martin said.