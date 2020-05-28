Fun streaming possibilities: Plays, concerts, workshops continue online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many states are beginning to offer various entertainment and dining opportunities during the lessening of the quarantine period, live performances, attractions and events are still fairly nonexistent.

Many theatrical companies and musical artists are continuing to present virtual productions on their websites, Facebook, You Tube and other streaming platforms.

The following are just some of the productions still streaming.

• "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," presented by The Goodman Theatre, will continue to May 31. The production has been popular with online audiences and was extended another three weeks. Tickets are $20. Once a performance is chosen, patrons will get a confirmation and later a link and password to watch the show. Visit Goodmantheatre.org.

• Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting "Sondheim@ 90 Roundtable" at 7 p.m. May 30. The subject is "Into The Woods." Visit facebook.com/porchlighttheatre.