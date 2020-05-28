Fun streaming possibilities: Plays, concerts, workshops continue online

While many states are beginning to offer various entertainment and dining opportunities during the lessening of the quarantine period, live performances, attractions and events are still fairly nonexistent.
Many theatrical companies and musical artists are continuing to present virtual productions on their websites, Facebook, You Tube and other streaming platforms.
The following are just some of the productions still streaming.
• "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," presented by The Goodman Theatre, will continue to May 31. The production has been popular with online audiences and was extended another three weeks. Tickets are $20. Once a performance is chosen, patrons will get a confirmation and later a link and password to watch the show. Visit Goodmantheatre.org.
• Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting "Sondheim@ 90 Roundtable" at 7 p.m. May 30. The subject is "Into The Woods." Visit facebook.com/porchlighttheatre.
• Chicago Shakespeare Theater continues its Shakes@Home. Offered through chicagoshakes.org, the digital platform features various programs including Spotlight on Shakespeare, Now, Hear This, featuring past pre-show talks; At Home, Learning with The Bard, featuring various activities for youngsters; and Cooking Like Shakespeare starring actor/chef John Tufts. There's also a video featuring a Q & A with director Daryl Cloran, who will direct the theater's upcoming production of "As You Like It," which features songs by The Beatles.
• Keeping up with The Aud is presented by The Auditorium Theatre. Visit the theater's Facebook to learn more about happenings every week. Through the theater's At Home with the Auditorium, fans may see The People's Performance at 6 p.m. May 31. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org for more information.
• Victory Gardens Theater continues its Your World Offstage Conversation Series through Aug.7. The series features artists from the 2020/2021 season and those from the VG Playwrights Ensemble. The series runs on select Wednesdays and Fridays. The series runs over Zoom and pre-registration is required. Visit victorygardens.org.
• Lookingglass Theatre Company offers its gglassclass online featuring Lookingglass ensemble members and other guest artists. The classes are geared for students in kindergarten to 12th grade. Among classes are Documentary, Adaptation, Physical Theatre, Puppetry, Movement and Dance and others. Visit lookingglasstheatre.org for more information and prices.
