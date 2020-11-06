 Skip to main content
Gary's oldest community theater to bring 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest to stage
Gary's oldest community theater to bring 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest to stage

Gary's oldest community theater to bring 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest to stage

ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in downtown Gary will host the 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest this weekend.

 Joseph S. Pete

Gary's oldest continuing community theater will bring new work from emerging playwrights to the stage and give local actors the chance to shine at the 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest this weekend.

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. of Northwest Indiana, which has been staging plays that often address societal issues in the Steel City for 30 years, will host the annual theater festival featuring short plays both online via Zoom and at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in downtown Gary Saturday.

"The play festival is a platform for novice and emerging playwrights to get the opportunity to present scenes or snippets of works in progress for an eager audience," organizers said in a press release. "The 10th annual Al Boswell Playfest is a production of Gary’s oldest continuing community theater, The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. where students and the community members perform plays, theater games and new work from emerging playwrights."

The festival started in Alexandria in 2011 and was then held simultaneously in Alexandria and Gary the following year. In 2017 it was named after the theater teacher and director Algier Boswell.

This year, it will showcase the work of playwrights from Gary, South Bend, Boston and Washington DC.

"I am always excited to see who submits work each year. This year is special. It is our 10th year, so there is something to this," Festival Director McKenya Dilworth said.

The festival will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Zoom and at The Art House: A Social Kitchen at 411 E 5th Ave.

"Getting the opportunity to workshop my work is a welcomed change," said Jeffrey Smith, one of the featured playwrights.

Tickets are $5 in advance on eventbrite and $7 at the door.

For more information, call 219-308-7630 or email theatreofpurpose@gmail.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

