For those who enjoy the old-fashioned artistry of writing letters, an upcoming Munster production is for you.
The two-person play "Love Letters" will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Munster's Theatre at the Center. The play, by A.R. Gurney, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Broadway debut.
"The writing is very lyrical," said Richard Friedman, general manager of Theatre at the Center. Friedman said he's a fan of Gurney's writing. "I know his work. He's very good with language," Friedman said, adding "Love Letters" is filled with much heartfelt emotion.
During the play, characters Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces the relationship from second grade through college years and marriages to other people.
"These people have loved each other their whole lives," Friedman said, about the characters. That element adds extra emotion and tension to the piece.
Starring in the Munster production are Crista Zivanovic, features editor for The Times of Northwest Indiana and Phil Potempa, author and newspaper columnist for The Post Tribune. The show is a fundraiser for Theatre at the Center.
"I appreciate that Phil and Crista are interested in helping the theater," Friedman said.
"Love Letters" originally debuted off-Broadway in 1989. It starred Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein. Through the years, many noted celebrities have performed in the roles of Gardner and Makepeace, including Carol Burnett and Alan Alda; Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen; Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow; and others.
Friedman said it's exciting to be able to present this show at the theater during the 30th anniversary of the work. "It's such an entertaining play," he said. "This is a work that has stood the test of time," he added.