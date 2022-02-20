Get ready for 'Listen to Your Mother' auditions in the Region

The popular show "Listen to Your Mother" will entertain Region fans again this Spring.

If you've got maternal stories to share, 'Listen to Your Mother' personnel are encouraging you to step up to the stage.

"Listen to Your Mother" features a mix of stories about motherhood. The stories range from humorous, witty and serious to heartbreaking, encouraging and compelling.

Individuals from the community are sought to audition for the show, which this year will be presented twice in the Region.

Auditions for the show will be held Feb. 25, 26 and 27 at three different locations.

There will be auditions from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Librarium Cafe in Hobart; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Merrillville Florist and Tea Room in Merrillville; and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting. Those interested in auditioning may also request a virtual audition.

"Listen to Your Mother" shows will be held April 30 at Hoosier Theater in Whiting and May 1 at The Art Theater in Hobart. A portion of the proceeds of this year's show will go to The St. Jude House for Domestic Violence in Crown Point.

"I'm super excited that it's coming up to this time of year again and elated that we're going to be doing two shows this year," said Carrie Bedwell, producer/director of the Northwest Indiana version of "Listen to Your Mother."

"Both theaters (Hoosier and The Art) have a lot of charm and character," she said.

The show, which was started by Ann Imig of Madison, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 11th year in Northwest Indiana. "Listen to Your Mother" has been seen in more than 60 cities across the country through the years.

Bedwell explained when Imig started the show her mission was to unite a group of writers to do a show about motherhood which centered around storytelling.

That show grew in popularity over the years and has included a variety of different aspects about motherhood.

Women, men and non-binary are encouraged to audition for the show, Bedwell said.

"If you know a mother, are a mother or love a mother, this show is for you," Bedwell said.

Through the years, Bedwell's show has featured a mix of stories including those about stepmoms, moms who've adopted, mothers-in-law, those who are like moms to others, pet moms and more.

"It runs the gamut of motherhood," Bedwell said.

"This show takes you on a journey. Sometimes you laugh. Sometimes you cry. There's a whole myriad of emotions," Bedwell said in a past interview.

Bedwell said the show features various performances as well including readings, poetry, monologues, songs and other artistic variations.

Submissions for audition need to be about some facet of motherhood and highlight your experience. A duo or multiple individuals may audition with a shared experience. They may be in the form of an essay, poem, spoken word, comedy or original song. Audience piece must be no more than 5-6 minutes in length.

For more information on the show, email ltymnwi@gmail.com or call 219-801-2306.

