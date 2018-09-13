One of the stories made popular on the big screen in 1990 was turned in to a musical in 2011 and has now made its way to Northwest Indiana.
"Ghost The Musical" runs Sept. 13 through Oct 14 at Theatre at the Center in Munster. Part romance/part fantasy thriller, "Ghost" stars music and lyrics by Dave Stewart from the pop/rock group The Eurythmics along with Glenn Ballard and Bruce Joel Rubin. Its book is also by Rubin.
"The cast has been fun to work with," said Courtney Mack, who stars as Molly Jensen in "Ghost." She stars opposite Garrett Lutz who portrays "ghost" Sam. Actress Donica Lynn plays psychic Oda Mae. Director and choreographer of the musical is TATC's artistic director Linda Fortunato.
The plot of "Ghost" follows the love story of Molly and Sam and the happenings and thriller-like situations that occur after his death.
Mack said it's been interesting bringing a story to life that was so popular on the screen. It has some challenges, she added.
"The challenging but fun part has been to have Sam the ghost be in the room and not look at him," the actress said, laughing. And going through a grieving process on stage for the duration of a show, she added, can be a bit tricky as well.
"Sam passes away early in the play so I'm going through the grieving process throughout the whole show," Mack said.
The actress said she liked the movie when she first saw it years ago.
"Then I saw it again while preparing for the show," Mack said. "After reading the script, I wanted to go back and see how different it was from the (movie) script." Mack said the script of the play stays pretty close to the film.
For Mack, the music is something that easily touches one's emotions.
"It's beautiful music. It really pulls at your heartstrings," she said. In addition to the original score, the movie and play both contain "Unchained Melody," which was a hit for The Righteous Brothers.
"'Unchained Melody' is in there a couple of times. We always go back to that song," Mack said.
Mack, who grew up in Wisconsin, said she started performing in musicals when she was in high school. The actress has performed in various Chicago-area shows through the years and also previously appeared in Theatre at the Center's "Cabaret." She won a Jeff Award for her role in "Heathers: The Musical" by Kokandy Productions.
In addition to the production, TATC will present four Ghost-themed Dinner & Theatre Nights in the dining room of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, which shares space with the theater. Visit the theater's website at TheatreAtTheCenter.com for more information.