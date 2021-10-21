‘Ghost Writer’ returns to Center Stage

Mike Reinhart, writer and director of M&M Productions’ “A Ghost Writer Too!” says the reason he and his ensemble pen and contribute to his company’s annual Halloween productions is both simple and economic.

“After paying money for really bad pieces of play, I said ‘I can write this kind of stuff,’” he said. “There’s no great character development. They’re just fun. They’re mysteries with lots of twist. In rehearsal, the cast asked ‘What if they do this at the end?’ and I said ‘Okay. Sounds good to me.”

Running Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at M&M’s Center Stage Studio Theatre, “Ghost” is the tale of four writers who come together to write a script in a contest for their work to be published. The stories they create, based on a small town with no small amount of interesting characters and circumstances, come to life in the play.

Reinhart penned the first “Ghost,” which was staged in 2011. That production, he said, proved to be one of M&M’s most successful Halloween shows.

“There’s stories within the story,” Reinhart said. “There’s little skits within the larger story and they all kind of tie together. There’s lots of twists and turns. Just when you think it’s going to go one way, it completely goes another way and into something else.”