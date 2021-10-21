‘Ghost Writer’ returns to Center Stage

Mike Reinhart, writer and director of M&M Productions’ “A Ghost Writer Too!” says the reason he and his ensemble pen and contribute to his company’s annual Halloween productions is both simple and economic.
“After paying money for really bad pieces of play, I said ‘I can write this kind of stuff,’” he said. “There’s no great character development. They’re just fun. They’re mysteries with lots of twist. In rehearsal, the cast asked ‘What if they do this at the end?’ and I said ‘Okay. Sounds good to me.”
Running Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at M&M’s Center Stage Studio Theatre, “Ghost” is the tale of four writers who come together to write a script in a contest for their work to be published. The stories they create, based on a small town with no small amount of interesting characters and circumstances, come to life in the play.
Reinhart penned the first “Ghost,” which was staged in 2011. That production, he said, proved to be one of M&M’s most successful Halloween shows.
“There’s stories within the story,” Reinhart said. “There’s little skits within the larger story and they all kind of tie together. There’s lots of twists and turns. Just when you think it’s going to go one way, it completely goes another way and into something else.”
“No one has to see (the original ‘Ghost Writer’),” Reinhart added. “(‘Ghost Writer Too’) stands on its own. You don’t have to know anything about the first one to understand the second one.”
The cast for “Ghost” consists of Nicole Varela Zatorski, Jasmine Jaramillo, Olivia Gonales, Cassidy Koonts, Justin Walton, Josh Roberts, Jacob Reinhart, Melinda Reinhart and Will Akins.
“The cast is really strong,” Reinhart said. “Sometimes with the Halloween shows you have trouble getting people because of the time of year, but we have some seasoned actors in this one. It should be a lot of fun.”
Next up for M&M productions is its holiday favorite, “Scrooge,” scheduled to run at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium Nov. 26-27.
FYI: “A Ghost Writer Too!” runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at Center Stage Studio Theatre, 227 Center St., Hobart. Tickets are $12. Call 219-947-4922, or visit facebook.com/Centerstagestudiotheatre.