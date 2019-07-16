Gilbert Gottfried to perform at Hobart Art Theatre

The acclaimed shrill-voiced stand-up Gilbert Gottfried, who's appeared in everything from "Aladdin" to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cartoons to Aflac commercials, will appear at the Hobart Art Theatre this summer.
Gottfried will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the historic Art Deco theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
"Legendary roastmaster, movie star, comedic genius, and all-around lovable loudmouth, Gilbert Gottfried is bringing his controversial and hilarious jokes to the Hobart Art Theatre Aug. 3," the movie theater/live entertainment venue said in an event announcement. "Get your tickets now or miss out on the stand-up comedy event of the summer."
Chicago-based comedian Blake Burkhardt, a regular at the Laugh Factory who's participated in the sketch groups Super Talent Show and Actual Murderers, will host "A Bigger Comedy Show Presents: Gilbert Gottfried!"
"Known as 'The Comedian’s Comedian,' Gilbert Gottfried began doing stand-up at only 15 years old. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1980, but his true rise to fame began when MTV hired him for a series of improvised and hilarious promos for the newly formed channel. This led to several television appearances on 'The Cosby Show' and 'Late Night with David Letterman,'" the Hobart Art Theatre said in the event announcement. "After his stellar performance as the wisecracking parrot, Iago, in the Disney classic 'Aladdin,' Gottfried became one of the most recognizable voiceover talents, lending his voice to several commercials, cartoons and movies, including the frustrated duck in the Aflac Insurance commercials."
Opening acts include Northwest Indiana native and Hobart Art Theatre favorite K Frances Norris and Katie Meiners, who's performed stand-up at many venues across Chicagoland, including Mitchell Opera House, The Rusty Fox and Water Street Studios.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25.
For more information or tickets, call 219.942.1670 or find the Hobart Art Theatre on Facebook.