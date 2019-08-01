Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has been making audiences laugh for decades.
The popular comedian, known for his unmistakable high voice, will be entertaining humor fans in the Region this weekend. Gottfried brings his stand-up show to Hobart Art Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday.
While many people recognize him for his voice-over work and various movie and TV work, Gottfried said he still often travels the comedy standup circuit.
"I travel most of the time - usually weekends," he said, by phone recently. The traveling for work, he said, isn't really something he prefers.
"The weird thing is, with me, I actually dread it," he said. Gottfried said when he finds out from his agent that he has to be at "such and such" a place to perform a show, he's prone to think "Oh God, do I have to?"
"(It's like) I'm upset that I'm employed," Gottfried said in deadpan fashion. It's kind of a "big pain," he said, that he has a career in show business.
This style of conversation is usual with Gottfried, who's known for a whining/shrill type of delivery where it's not unusual to hear him complaining about situations, and life, in general.
Gottfried's show at the Hobart Art Theatre is titled "A Bigger Comedy Show Presents: Gilbert Gottfried." Opening for the comedian will be K Francis Norris and Katie Meiners.
Gottfried, who got interested in comedy as a teen, became a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in 1980. He lent his voice to the character Iago in the animated movie "Aladdin" and is also the voice of the duck in the AFLAC commercials. Gottfried has appeared in various movies, including "Look Who's Talking II," "The Adventures of Ford Fairlane," "Problem Child" and others.
The comedian said sometimes when an entertainer is on stage they can go into "auto pilot."
"You can go up there and give a performance and think about your laundry," he said.
Gottfried said when he watches other comedians do routines sometimes it's difficult to just sit there and enjoy a show.
"I noticed when you've been doing comedy for awhile you're not really laughing when you watch a comedian ... you get overcritical," he said.
Gottfried said he's enjoying doing his recent podcast titled "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast."
"I concentrate on old Hollywood," he said, adding recent guests have been Carl Reiner, Norman Lear and Dick Van Dyke.
FYI: Gilbert Gottfried will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. Tickets are $25. Call 219-942-1670.