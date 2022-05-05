Go, Go Joe: West Side Theatre to present 'Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular musicals will grace the stage of West Side Theatre this weekend.

West Side Theatre Guild presents "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" Friday and Saturday at West Side Theatre in Gary.

"We're very excited to finally do this," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG). Spencer said the production, which is free, was originally going to be presented in 2020 around the time the pandemic started in March.

"We were ready to go and the entertainment world stopped," he said. Spencer is the producer and director of the production. And he also stars as main character Joseph, a role he last portrayed a decade ago.

"This has been a real labor of love to pull together," Spencer said.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is the Genesis story of "dreamer" Joseph and his brothers, who sell their father's favorite son into slavery. It's a tale that speaks of not only dreams but courage, loyalty and learning to be kind.

Choreography in West Side's show will be by Asia Dickens, who choreographed the 2011 production. Dance instruction by Cheryl Barnes with assistance by Cheyenne Johnson and music instruction by Keith Nelson and Frank Menzies will be featured.

Spencer said there are 90 to 100 people, including cast, crew and others, who are involved in the show. Students from the Gary Community School Corporation will star in chorus roles and other parts along with Altovise Ferguson and junior student Jalaiyah Prince playing the roles of narrator.

"Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" features a variety of musical styles from pop and country-inspired tunes to old-fashioned rock 'n' roll, ballads and more.

"I've always liked the book and the melodies are infectious," Spencer said. He added there's a style of music for all tastes in the show.

Spencer said "Joseph" is the perfect vehicle to introduce young audiences to the magic of musical theater since it has a variety of musical styles and has a good story with important messages.

"It really moves you. it's so colorful and is a redeeming story," he said.

Spencer said this will be his fourth portrayal of Joseph through the years. He said this show will be the final time he'll personally don the dreamcoat.

"The reason I'm doing it is to inspire our young men to take the stage with confidence," he said.

Student Jalaiyah Prince, who will play one of the show's narrators, said she's looking forward to performing in the show.

"The songs and the storytelling (in the show) are amazing," Prince said. She said she was a little frightened about the idea of taking the stage in a big role when she was first offered the part.

But with Spencer's guidance and other theater workers' help, she said she has been overcoming her stage fright over the last year. Prince also had the opportunity to open for Yolanda Adams when Adams performed a show at West Side Theatre Guild last year.

"I'm proud of the cast," Spencer said, adding the students and other cast members are truly talented.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.