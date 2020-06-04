'Golden Girls' on Lockdown: Hammond native set to present streaming parody

"I said 'Let's address what's going on now,'" he said.

The story line of "The Golden Girls," he said, has the four beloved women characters quarantined at home because Blanche has returned from a trip with the dreaded Legionnaires disease. Cerda said Legionnaires disease was widely talked about during the time period the TV series was on so he wanted to make it relevant to that time.

"It took me a month and a half to write the original story. This one, I wrote in eight days," he said, adding he really had to work extremely fast.

Cerda, who plays character Dorothy in the show, said the actors are all rehearsing at home and will be filming all their parts via Zoom and by phone. Then they'll give all their work to an editor who will put the finished product together, add special sounds and music, and have it ready for theater fans to enjoy virtually.

Cerda, who is a 1979 graduate of Hammond High School, said he didn't get interested in the theatrical arts until he was in his 30s. While Cerda was born in Hammond, he said he's also lived in Gary. The actor/artistic director is now a resident of Chicago, where he's lived for more than two decades.