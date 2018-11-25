The tradition of attending "A Christmas Carol" is on many a holiday fan's to-do list every season.
And when it comes to productions of Charles Dickens' beloved story, there's none more revered than The Goodman Theatre's version of the classic.
"A Christmas Carol" continues through Dec. 30 at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The show stars Larry Yando once again in the prime role of Scrooge.
Goodman's "A Christmas Carol" is now in its 41st year. The show tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an old miser, who is visited by ghosts who show him the past, present and future of his life with a mission of teaching him valuable lessons so he can change his ways.
"It's such a spectacular piece of theater," said Goodman artistic associate Henry Wishcamper, director of "A Christmas Carol." Wishcamper, who's directed the production for the past six years, said the show has such grandeur, and its sheer size (with sets and cast) is just magnificent.
"I'm a huge fan of Dickens. He's one of my favorite authors," Wishcamper said, adding "A Christmas Carol" has even more "relevance" year after year.
There's just something special about the story, the director said. Though Wishcamper hasn't seen all the theatrical or movie versions of the classic piece, he's seen many of them. A particular favorite movie version, he said, is The Muppets' rendition.
Wishcamper said he's long been impressed with the "depth of the story" told in "A Christmas Carol."
When it comes to challenges of directing such a monumental show, Wishcamper said most of the challenges are technical.
"From the technical standpoint, it's a really big show, and there are a lot of pieces to manage," he said.
He also wants to make sure people are never disappointed with it from the standpoint of deriving the holiday spirit elements and meaning behind the tale.
"This show means so much to so many people. People love the tradition behind the play. I feel we're stewards as much as artists taking care of the show," Wishcamper said.
The director praised Larry Yando's performance as the "perfect" Scrooge and added many elements of the show have been "shaped to fit his performance."
One of the special things about the Goodman's production is that it highlights diversity. Cast members, Wishcamper said, are of diverse backgrounds and races, and that's been an important factor at the Goodman.
"We've been using a diverse cast since 1986 ... That's been a centerpiece of the production," he said.
"Diversity has been one of the core values of the Goodman. It's central to all aspects of our work," Wishcamper said.
In addition to the regular runs of "A Christmas Carol," Wishcamper mentioned two special performances of the holiday favorite coming up.
There will be a first-ever Spanish-translated performance of "A Christmas Carol" at 8 p.m. Dec. 28. And a Sensory-Friendly performance, done in partnership with Autism Speaks-Chicago, will be done at 2 p.m. Dec. 29.
FYI: "A Christmas Carol" continues to Dec. 30 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $119. Call 312-443-3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org