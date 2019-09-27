The latest show at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago isn't your ordinary production.
"Dana H" stars Deirdre O'Connell in a true story about Dana Higginbotham, a hospice chaplain who was kidnapped and held captive by a mentally ill ex-convict.
Actress O'Connell does a superb job of relaying this story, which is actually told in the voice of the real Higginbotham. O'Connell lip-syncs Higginbotham's words expertly. She never looks like she's merely mouthing the words and doesn't look awkward in any way. Her body language also speaks volumes to the audience.
"Dana H" runs through Oct. 6 at The Goodman Theatre. The script, written by Lucas Hnath, who is Higginbotham's son, is adapted from interviews that were done by Steve Cosson. For most of the play, which is a one-woman show, O'Connell is seated. Except for an appearance by a woman who portrays a maid cleaning the hotel room that Dana H is in, O'Connell is the lone person on stage.
It's not difficult to keep your attention on O'Connell as she shares Dana's distressing story. You could definitely hear a pin drop in the theater as audience members listened intently to Dana talk about being held captive for five months as the convict traveled from motel to motel in Florida.
"Dana H" was commissioned by The Goodman Theatre and The Civilians, a theater company in New York. It's directed by Les Waters. Because of its serious and dark nature and the violent topics spoken about in the show, this production is recommended for ages 16 and older.
O'Connell is making her Goodman Theatre premiere with this fascinating show.
Like many of the other productions performed at the Goodman, "Dana H" has a variety of accessible performances scheduled. They include a Touch Tour at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29, where there will be a presentation talking about the set, characters and costumes; as well as an ASL interpreted performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 5. Other accessible performances will be featured.
FYI: "Dana H" will be performed through Oct. 6 in The Goodman Theatre's Owen Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Tickets are $15 to $45. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org.