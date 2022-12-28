Goodman's 'Christmas Carol' still warming hearts

It continues to be one of the most popular holiday productions to grace the Windy City stage.

And this year as “A Christmas Carol” celebrates its 45th anniversary as a highlighted holiday production, the show remains as strong and heartwarming as ever.

“A Christmas Carol” continues to Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Actor Larry Yando once again is at the helm of this show as he stars as the elderly, sarcastic miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

The production tells the story of Scrooge, who is visited by ghosts who reveal to him the past, present and future of his life so he can change his miserly ways.

Director Jessica Thebus is celebrating her third year directing the classic which features 32 performers. The show stars a diverse cast, which has been a highlight of the Goodman’s production through the years.

Watching Yando make Scrooge come alive is always a highlight as well. His expressions offer a mix of humor, passion and wonder as Scrooge goes through the needed changes in the tale. Yando always offers fresh takes on his performances and never just phones it in. He’s definitely a standout Scrooge.

It’s also fascinating to see the special effects at play in the production including flying characters and delightful costumes.

“A Christmas Carol” also stars Thomas J. Cox, Bethany Thomas, Vikram Konkimalia, Kareem Bandealy, Cindy Gold, Daniel Jose Molina and others.

FYI: “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” range in price from $25 to $144. Call 312-443-3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org. Throughout its run, “A Christmas Carol” has had special enhanced and accessible performances as well.

