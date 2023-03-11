Skating fans can enjoy an evening of theatrical ice skating this weekend.

"Grace: A Theatrical Ice Show" hits the stage at 8 p.m. March 11 at The Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois.

The show is presented by Ice Dance International (IDI) and will star a cast of skating champions including Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova of Geneva, Illinois and Collin Brubaker of Chicago.

Douglas Webster, who is the founder and artistic director of IDI calls the show "a theatrical journey on ice."

Choreography for the show was created by a mix of choreographers including Benoît Richaud, Rohene Ward and Cindy Stuart.

In addition to the Illinois tour stop, "Grace" will also be performed in Bowling Green, Ohio on March 12; Tempe, Arizona on March 17; Palm Springs, California on March 18; and other locales.

Visit icedanceinternational.org for more information.

