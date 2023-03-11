Eloise Marie Valadez
, 219-933-3365
Skating fans can enjoy an evening of theatrical ice skating this weekend.
"Grace: A Theatrical Ice Show" hits the stage at 8 p.m. March 11 at The Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois.
The show is presented by Ice Dance International (IDI) and will star a cast of skating champions including Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova of Geneva, Illinois and Collin Brubaker of Chicago.
Douglas Webster, who is the founder and artistic director of IDI calls the show "a theatrical journey on ice."
Choreography for the show was created by a mix of choreographers including Benoît Richaud, Rohene Ward and Cindy Stuart.
In addition to the Illinois tour stop, "Grace" will also be performed in Bowling Green, Ohio on March 12; Tempe, Arizona on March 17; Palm Springs, California on March 18; and other locales.
Hundreds displaced: U.S. Steel lays off tin mill workers, reassigns others
Jury awards $5.5M to Crown Point woman in discrimination suit against Franciscan Alliance
Region resident faces lions and rhinos in Discovery Channel's 'Naked and Afraid'
Man pulls gun at Jak's Warehouse family amusement center, police say
Man found dead in jail cell by staff, Lake County sheriff says
Mussels have carpeted Lake Michigan
Wrong-way driver on U.S. 30 in Valpo was 3 times the legal drinking limit, police say
Homeless man found living in Portage payloader while working at nearby restaurant, cops say
Gary man sentenced to 40 years in fatal gas station shooting
Westville prison warden fined for misusing state property, report shows
Hammond Central outlasts Munster in sectional championship for the ages
Indiana appeals court affirms conviction, sentence in shooting death of Navy veteran
Hammond man sentenced to 60 years in East Chicago murder
Attorneys start new law firm in Valparaiso, aim to serve clients nationally
Brazen scammer shows up at elderly Region resident's door, walks away with lots of cash, cops say
Visit
icedanceinternational.org for more information.
PHOTOS: Youth hockey is growing in the Region
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Young hockey players end their session Friday at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, left, and 8-year-old Violet Bogel practice their hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Violet Bogel, 8, of Crown Point, practices puck control at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Violet Bogel, 8, of Crown Point, practices puck control at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Ivory Lofton, of Sauk Village, helps his son Ivory Jr., 10, get ready for his youth hockey session at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
John Krull, of St. John, has a chat with his 4-year-old daughter Emma at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, practices her hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Dan Smith, of St. John, helps his 8-year-old son Gavin get ready for his youth hockey session at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Young hockey players practice maneuvers at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Children of varying ages and skill levels participate in a youth hockey program at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Instructor Stephanie Peters works with introductory level skaters at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, joins children for youth hockey at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Children of varying ages and skill levels participate in a youth hockey program at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Young hockey players practice puck control Friday during their session at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Members of a 11-under travel hockey team prepare for practice Friday at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, squares off with a goal keeper at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, practices her hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Young hockey players warm up Friday during their session at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!