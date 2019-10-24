An eclectic mix of theatrical productions is set to take the spotlight during the new season at Goodman Theatre in Chicago.
"I'm excited about each of the shows for different reasons," said Adam Belcuore, managing producer of The Goodman Theatre.
Belcuore said all of the shows on the current 2019-2020 roster fit very well into the mission of what Goodman Theatre personnel always strive to bring to audiences.
"Our core values are quality, diversity and community," Belcuore said.
He said the season got off to a strong start with "Dana H.," which was written by Lucas Hnath and adapted from interviews with his mother Dana Higginbotham. Teresa Rebeck's excellent "Bernhardt/Hamlet," about actress Sarah Bernhardt, was next in the lineup.
The season goes into holiday mode with the popular "A Christmas Carol," beginning Nov. 16.
"It's a tradition for Chicago families," Belcuore said. "We have many families that come to see it every year," he said about "A Christmas Carol."
Once again, Larry Yando will perform as Scrooge in the holiday favorite.
Belcuore said one of the highlights of the season will be the world premiere of the musical "The Outsiders." Belcuore said he was proud to be part of the casting of the show, which is based on the book by S.E. Hinton and film by Francis Ford Coppola.
"The Outsiders" is scheduled to take the stage on June 20, 2020 and run through Aug. 2 in the Goodman's Albert Theatre.
"Molly Sweeney," which will be directed by Goodman artistic director Robert Falls, takes the stage on March 7.
Among other shows to be featured on the new season roster will be "Roe," by Lisa Loomer, beginning Jan. 18; "Graveyard Shift,", beginning Feb. 7; "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," March 27; and "American Mariachi," April 25.
Currently, Goodman's New Stages Festival, featuring various new plays, continues through Nov. 10 in Goodman's Owen Theatre. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
The following is the schedule for the 2019-2020 season.
• "A Christmas Carol," Nov. 16 to Dec. 29
• "Roe," Jan. 18 to Feb. 23
• "Graveyard Shift," Feb. 7 to March 8
• "Molly Sweeney," March 7 to April 12
• "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," March 27 to April 26
• "American Mariachi," April 25 to May 31
• "The Outsiders," June 20 to Aug. 2