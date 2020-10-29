‘Hallowdemic’ comes to Center Stage Studio starting tonight

Mike Reinhart, co-writer and director of M&M Productions’ “Happy Hallowdemic,” may have created the first play in the Region where pandemic best practices factor both into the plot as well as in real life.

“It was written for this time period,” he said. “It was written to have a pandemic, so the actors have to wear masks as well as the audience.”

Running Oct. 29-31, “Hallowdemic” is the tale of three youngsters who find themselves in a life or death quandary: they are trapped inside a haunted building and, on the outside, a deadly virus is in the air.

Reinhart wrote “Hallowdemic” with a small cast in mind: M&M brought “Little Shop of Horrors” to the stage earlier this month and had one performance canceled as a result of the coronavirus scare.

For M&M’s current production, Reinhart allowed his cast – sons Jacob and Lucas Reinhart, Will Akins and Cassidy Koontz – to both amend the script as it fits their personalities and improvise on the fly.