‘Hallowdemic’ comes to Center Stage Studio starting tonight

Mike Reinhart, co-writer and director of M&M Productions’ “Happy Hallowdemic,” may have created the first play in the Region where pandemic best practices factor both into the plot as well as in real life.
“It was written for this time period,” he said. “It was written to have a pandemic, so the actors have to wear masks as well as the audience.”
Running Oct. 29-31, “Hallowdemic” is the tale of three youngsters who find themselves in a life or death quandary: they are trapped inside a haunted building and, on the outside, a deadly virus is in the air.
Reinhart wrote “Hallowdemic” with a small cast in mind: M&M brought “Little Shop of Horrors” to the stage earlier this month and had one performance canceled as a result of the coronavirus scare.
For M&M’s current production, Reinhart allowed his cast – sons Jacob and Lucas Reinhart, Will Akins and Cassidy Koontz – to both amend the script as it fits their personalities and improvise on the fly.
“The cast has changed it, worked it into something that I think I recognize,” Reinhart said, laughing. “And there’s actually two different endings, and they’re going to pick which ending they want to do that night … I wrote it with these people in mind, so it’s their personality, which makes it easier for them to transform the characters for the play.”
With “Hallowdemic,” M&M is offering both in-person and virtual viewing options: limited seating options with social distancing guidelines are available, and for those who wish to view the play from home, M&M will be filming each night’s show and simulcast it live on YouTube.
Both live and virtual shows will incorporate previously filmed material as well.
“For the people online, it will seem more like a movie,” Reinhart said. “For the people in the theater, it will be more like a play. The people online will see it through the eyes of one of the actors onstage and with found footage.”
Reinhart is hoping to bring their annual production of the Christmastime favorite “Scrooged” to the stage, albeit with adjustments to keep audience, cast and crew safe.
Due to adult language, “Happy Hallowdemic” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
FYI: “Happy Hallowdemic” runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31 (Oct. 29 show sold out) at Center Stage Studio Theatre, 227 Center St., Hobart. Cost is $10 live show, $12 virtual show. Call 219-413-1213 or visit https://www.ticketor.com/rossmusic/tickets?pageid=118616
