Hammond Community Theatre reopens with ‘Denial’

Wayne Puchkors, director of Hammond Community Theatre’s “Denial,” spent considerable time during the pandemic getting to know the legal drama.

“Every time I’d read it over, it would have more meaning,” he said. “It’s about what is truth and about how much we adjust the truth based on experience or based on how we grow older.

“The truth may not be exactly what we want it to be, but the truth will come out, and is something that should be held to,” he added.

"Denial" runs Friday to Aug. 22 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey. The play is the tale of Abigail Gersten, a Jewish First Amendment and civil liberties attorney whose ethics are challenged when she agrees to defend Bernard Cooper, a professor and ardent Holocaust denier.

“Denial” was penned by American playwright, journalist and actor Peter Sagal, who also hosts the Peabody Award-winning Chicago-based NPR game show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” The play made its debut in the mid-'90s and was adapted for the big screen in 2016, starring Rachel Weisz and Tom Wilkinson.

Hammond Community Theatre originally planned to stage “Denial” last spring but postponed the show as a result of the pandemic.