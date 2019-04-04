Lindsey McDermott, co-director of and performer in Hammond Community Theatre’s production of “Ruthless!,” compared the acclaimed musical to a long-beloved comedy classic.
“It’s very ‘Airplane’-esque when it comes to the humor,” she said. “There’s funny things happening constantly and one liners, one right after the other, for a solid two hours, which is something I don’t think you see in modern theater or film anymore.”
Running April 5 through 14 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey, “Ruthless” chronicles the struggles faced by Tina Denmark, a youngster who is laser-focused on winning the role of Pippi Longstocking in her school’s production of the play. Along with her mother, Judy, and agent Sylvia St. Croix, young Tina goes to extremes in her pursuit for stage stardom.
“Ruthless!” was first brought to the stage in 1992, where it debuted off-Broadway and ran for nearly a year. Featuring songs such as “Born to Entertain,” “Teaching Third Grade” and “IT Will Never Be That Way Again,” “Ruthless!” received five Drama Desk nominations in its debut run and took home an Outstanding Lyrics award.
Hammond Community Theatre planned to stage “Ruthless!” last August but had to reschedule due to issues with obtaining the stage rights, which have since been reconciled. Save for an added thesp, the cast members originally slated to perform in the play last summer are on board for this production.
“We decided to try again in April because it’s such a hilarious show,” said McDermott, who is directing the musical with Caroline Herrera. “Everyone who was originally cast was just so funny and we decided that we weren’t just going to let it die.”
McDermott is Judy Denmark in Hammond Community Theatre’s “Ruthless!” and is joined by Delaney Craig as Tina Denmark and Mateo Garcia as Sylvia St. Croix. Emily Gulbrandsen, Ali Fernandez, Caitlyn Laverman and Hererra round out the cast.
“We’re having a ton of fun,” McDermott said. “Going to rehearsal is never a hassle. Everyone’s having a good time, and I really think that shows onstage.”
Next up for Hammond Community Theatre is a production of “Cinderella and the Substitute Fairy Godmother,” scheduled to open at Beatniks July 13.