"Mamma Mia" is gracing the stage at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook.
The hit musical, featuring a score of ABBA's popular tunes, continues to April 14 at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook.
The popular musical, directed by William Osetek, features a good amount of the songs by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. Some songs were written by Stig Anderson. The show originally opened in 1999 in London's West End. A movie, based on the hit production and starring Meryl Streep, was released in 2008 with a sequel film released in 2018.
While the story line of "Mamma Mia!" is known for being quite the silly tale, it's always fun to be a part of the audience for this show. The ABBA tunes are cleverly woven into the plot of the show.
The story, which takes place on a Greek Island, revolves around Donna Sheridan and her daughter Sophie. Donna, who owns a small hotel, is preparing for the marriage of her daughter. Among invited guests for the wedding are Donna's friends Tanya and Rosie. Sophie has a few surprises of her own as she's invited three of her mother's former male friends to the wedding in her quest to find the identity of her father.
Actress/singer Susie McMonagle is the perfect Donna and she exhibits strong vocals.
Also offering admirable performances are McKinley Carter as Tanya, Elizabeth Ledo as Rosie and Rebecca Hurd as Sophie. Cast members Michael Accardo, Katherine Lee Bourne, Kevin Corbett, Yando Lopez, Jeff Parker, Liam Quealy, Sierra Schnack, Stef Tovar and Andrew Weir also do a fine job of bringing this popular production to life.
Among songs in the show that make audiences want to sing along are "Dancing Queen," "The Name of the Game," "Voulez-Vous," "Take A Chance On Me" and "Money, Money, Money."
FYI: "Mamma Mia" continues to April 14 at Drury Lane Theatre, 1 Drury Lane, Oakbrook. Tickets are $55 to $70. Visit DriryLaneTheatre.com.