If you haven't seen the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton," you have only three weeks to secure your tickets.
"Hamilton" is set to close Jan. 5 at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The musical opened in Chicago at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre on Sept. 27, 2016.
The Chicago show was only the second production of the musical to be mounted outside of New York City. A touring production began in 2017.
"Hamilton," the brainchild of actor/singer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the show, tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It relays the historic tale with a score starring hip-hop, jazz, pop, and other contemporary musical styles and a cast featuring performers with diverse cultural backgrounds.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Still starring as Alexander Hamilton is Miguel Cervantes, who took on the role at the beginning of the Chicago run. Various other actors and actresses have rotated other roles during the show through the years. The Chicago engagement of the production has drawn more than 2.6 million audience members.
FYI: "Hamilton" continues through Jan. 5 at The PrivateBank Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. tickets range from $75.50 to $205.50 with select premium seats available. There will also be an online lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances. For tickets and information, call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
1 of 10
Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the Chicago cast during curtain call festivities at the official opening night of "Hamilton" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
"Hamilton" stars Joshua Henry, from left, Ari Asfar, Miguel Cervantes, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, and Jonathan Kirkland take bows during the curtain call on Oct. 19, 2016 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the Chicago cast during curtain call festivities at the official opening night of "Hamilton" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
The Chicago cast of "Hamilton" takes bows during the curtain call on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at The PrivateBank Theatre.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
"Hamilton" stars Joshua Henry, from left, Ari Asfar, Miguel Cervantes, who stars as Alexander Hamilton, and Jonathan Kirkland take bows during the curtain call on Oct. 19, 2016 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
"Hamilton" star/creator Lin-Manuel Miranda listens to members of the show's creative team speak during the Chicago opening of the musical on Oct. 19, 2016.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
Ari Asfar, from left, Miguel Cervantes, and Jonathan Kirkland clap for members of the "Hamilton" creative team during the curtain call on Oct. 19, 2016 in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
Miguel Cervantes, center, stars as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of "Hamilton" at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
Miguel Cervantes hugs Lin-Manuel Miranda during the curtain call for "Hamilton" on Oct. 19, 2016.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
"Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller takes the stage to speak during the curtain call at "Hamilton" on Oct. 19 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
Cast members of "Hamilton" listen to the creative team speak at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.
Photo by Eloise Marie Valadez
Cast members applaud the understudies as they take the stage during the curtain call for "Hamilton" on Oct. 19 in Chicago.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.