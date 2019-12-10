{{featured_button_text}}
Hamilton

"Hamilton" ends Jan. 5 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

 Photo by Joan Marcus

If you haven't seen the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton," you have only three weeks to secure your tickets.

"Hamilton" is set to close Jan. 5 at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago. The musical opened in Chicago at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre on Sept. 27, 2016.

The Chicago show was only the second production of the musical to be mounted outside of New York City. A touring production began in 2017.

"Hamilton," the brainchild of actor/singer/writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the show, tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It relays the historic tale with a score starring hip-hop, jazz, pop, and other contemporary musical styles and a cast featuring performers with diverse cultural backgrounds.

Still starring as Alexander Hamilton is Miguel Cervantes, who took on the role at the beginning of the Chicago run. Various other actors and actresses have rotated other roles during the show through the years. The Chicago engagement of the production has drawn more than 2.6 million audience members.

FYI: "Hamilton" continues through Jan. 5 at The PrivateBank Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. tickets range from $75.50 to $205.50 with select premium seats available. There will also be an online lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances. For tickets and information, call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

