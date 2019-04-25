Fans of the rock music of the 1980s will want to be in the house at the James M. Nederlander Theatre for "Rock of Ages."
The hit musical continues to April 28. "Rock of Ages" has a score featuring the big hits from '80s rock and metal bands. While its story is a bit over the top and quite silly, the production is really a lot of fun.
Audience members will feel inclined to sing along with the popular songs and will laugh during many humorous moments with a handful of wild, crazy characters.
This 10th anniversary touring production stars Anthony Nuccio as Drew and Katie Lamark as Sherrie. The show tells the story of two people who meet on the Sunset Street and strive to follow their dreams of making it big.
Set in a rock club on the Sunset Strip, which is destined to be shut down, "Rock of Ages" showcases the classic tale of boy meets girl and boy loses girl.
"Rock of Ages" first touring production debuted in September 2010 in Chicago and starred Constantine Maroulis from "American Idol" fame as Drew.
The "jukebox musical," which actually got its start at a bar in Los Angeles, where it was performed in a 45-minute segment, features songs from the collections of Styx, REO Speedwagon, Journey, Pat Benatar, White Snake and various other bands.
Among other cast members in the show are John-Michael Breen as Lonny, Sam Harvey as Stacee Jaxx, Chris Renalds as Franz, Ryan M. Hunt as Dennis, Kenya Hamilton as Justice, Andrew Tebo as Hertz and Kristina Walz as Regina.
Songs included in the musical are "I Can't Fight This Feeling," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Don't Stop Believin,' " "Wanted Dead or Alive," "I Want to Know What Love Is" and others.
FYI: "Rock of Ages" continues through April 28 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $20 to $85. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.