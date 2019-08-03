With “Hold Me,” Michigan City’s Canterbury Summer Theatre director Ray Scott Crawford hopes to bring the spirit of the '70s to 2019 audiences.
“I’m a '70s child and I keep looking for something that gives some guidance to the world,” he said. “In the '70s, people every once in a while said 'It’s okay. You can just forget about things that are bothering you and be happy for awhile.’”
Running through Aug. 3, “Hold” is a series of vignettes based on the writings of Jules Feiffer. An author, playwright, cartoonist and screenwriter, Feiffer’s writings established him as America’s most-read social satirist.
Feiffer’s books include 1963’s “Harry: The Rat with Women” and 1982's “Jules Feiffer’s America: From Eisenhower to Reagan,” and his comics were syndicated for nearly four decades starting in 1959. In 1986, his cartoons earned him a Pulitzer Prize.
Pfeiffer’s screenwriting CV includes “Carnal Knowledge" and “Little Murders,” both from 1971, and 1980’s “Popeye.”
“Hold” was first brought to the stage in New York in 1977. Four years later, it was brought to the small screen on Showtime.
“”It gives the audience a chance to relax,” said Crawford, who also serves as Canterbury Summer Theatre’s artistic director. “You don’t have to follow a story. You don’t have to worry about symbolism. It’s a little philosophical, but it’s entertainment. It’s kind of like Charlie Brown for grownups.”
Crawford and his cast have been workshopping “Hold” at Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, where Crawford serves as the Dean of Communications and Performing Arts.
“This is a great opportunity for young adult actors to develop a lot of different characters,” Crawford said. “I’ve got a diverse group of people in the cast, which is always fun.”
“Hold Me” is the final production of Canterbury Theatre’s 2019 summer season.
FYI: “Hold Me” runs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City. Call 219-874-4269 or visit CANTERBURYTHEATRE.ORG