'Holiday Inn' lights up Drury Lane stage

The exuberant musical "Holiday Inn" is a winner in the song and dance department.

Audiences have an opportunity to enjoy their two-hour "stay" in the theater for the feel good production "Holiday Inn," which runs to Jan. 9, at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook.

"Holiday Inn" is the story of Jim Hardy, a song and dance man, and his retreat to a Connecticut farmhouse after his heart is broken. At the farmhouse, he opens an inn that presents productions which take place only during the holidays and with holiday themes. The show features a story line filled with love-triangle situations and love lost and found in an old-fashioned musical setting.

The movie "Holiday Inn," which starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, has been favored by film fans since it came out in 1942. The theatrical production, which stars songs by Irving Berlin, features a variety of strong large-scale dance numbers.

"Holiday Inn" features a cast of talented thespians who make this production shine. Among performers in the show are Adrian Aguilar, Erica Stephan, Darilyn Burtley, Drew Humphrey, Danielle Davis, Honey West, Lily Kocourek and Nicole Scimeca.