There's a song-and-dance extravaganza happening on stage at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.
"Holiday Inn," a feel-good production with strong performances, continues to Jan. 6. Audience members fond of old-fashioned musicals won't want to miss this show.
The production tells the story of Jim Hardy, a guy with a talent for singing and dancing and his retreat to a Connecticut farmhouse after his heart is broken. At the farmhouse, he establishes an inn featuring new love interest Linda as a star performer. This inn is unique in that it presents productions which take place only during the holidays. Hearts get broken, love is lost and found and various other "love-triangle" situations complicate matters in this holiday production which starred Bing Cosby and Fred Astaire on the big screen.
Actor Michael Mahler gives a fine performance as Jim in Marriott's "Holiday Inn."Also giving strong performances are Kimberly Immanuel as Lila Dixon, Johanna McKenzie Miller as Linda Mason and Will Burton as dancer Ted Hanover. Marya Grandy as Louise puts quite the comical spin on her performance and is an audience favorite.
The ensemble cast of "Holiday Inn" gets a thumbs up in the song and dance department. The production is full of large scale musical numbers, which are directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. Highlighted songs, written by Irving Berlin, include "Blue Skies," "Happy Holiday," "Cheek to Cheek," "Easter Parade," "White Christmas" and others.
Audience members will no doubt leave this show singing.
FYI: "Holiday Inn" continues to Jan. 6 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Tickets range from $50 to $60. Call 847-634-0200 or visit ticketmaster.com or MarriottTheatre.com.