Holiday show countdown: Spirited productions continue on stage

Although Christmas and New Year’s are just days away, theater fans can still revel in the magic of the holiday season with festive entertainment options.

There are a variety of productions beckoning holiday fans to come out and enjoy. They range from lavish dance productions to traditional holiday favorites and more.

The following are just a sample of what’s still playing in Chicagoland to continue the holiday spirit.

“A Christmas Carol,” Through Dec. 31 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Visit goodmantheatre.org.

The annual production continues to be a winner for holiday entertainment. “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of the elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Throughout the production he’s visited by ghosts who show him the past, present and future of his life. Their mission? To teach him lessons about the true meaning of life so he can mend his ways. The talented Larry Yando stars as Scrooge, a role he’s performed for 15 years.

“The Nutcracker,” performed by The Joffrey Ballet, Through Dec. 27, Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Visit joffrey.org.

The Joffrey Ballet’s version of Christopher Wheeldon’s “The Nutcracker,” runs to Dec. 27. The exuberant production provides a twist on the traditional story of “The Nutcracker” as Wheeldon’s version sets it in Chicago around the time of the Columbian Exposition. In this rendition, the story is centered around Marie, who is from a poor, hardworking immigrant family.

While dreaming, Marie goes on an adventure with a life-size Nutcracker and the Impressario where they travel to the land of the Columbian Exposition.

“The Nutcracker” features a beautiful musical score by Tchaikovsky.

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” Through Jan. 8, Lookingglass Theatre Company, Chicago. Visit lookingglasstheatre.org.

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier,” written and directed by Mary Zimmerman, is based on the tale of a tin soldier who remains positive despite obstacles. It’s based on a story by Hans Christian Anderson. This rendition of the play features original music by Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical,” Through Jan. 1 at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire. Visit MarriottTheatre.com.

The musical production “A Christmas Story: The Musical” tells the tale of young Ralphie and his family and their adventures and mishaps during the holiday season. It’s based on the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story,” which is based on the writings of Hammond’s Jean Shepherd. The story is set in Northwest Indiana during the 1940s.

Marriott’s “A Christmas Story: The Musical” is directed by Scott Weinstein.

“Elf The Musical,” Through Jan. 8 at Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.

“Elf The Musical” revolves around the happy go lucky elf Buddy, who discovers he’s really human and journeys to the Big Apple in search of his real father and family. A variety of comical adventures unfold in this production which is based on the 2003 film “Elf.”

Lynne Kurdziel Formato is the director/choreographer of the show.

