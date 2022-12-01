 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday tradition: Enjoy new spin on 'Christmas Carol' in Munster

Christmas Carol

Philip Potempa, from left, Tony Panek, and Jeannie Rapstad star in "Dickens Christmas Carol" at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

 Photo by Guy Rhodes

The festive season is upon us and Theater at the Center will help audiences kick start the holidays with a novel retelling of a favorite story.

“Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show” will be presented Dec. 1 through 11 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

The production stars author and newspaper columnist Philip Potempa and comedienne Jeannie Rapstad along with WJOB radio personality Tony Panek. During the production, the actors will take on various accents and portray assorted characters while relaying the Dickens’ tale. Sound effects in the Foley-style will predominantly be handled by Panek. Audiences will experience everything from rattling chains, fog machines, floating bubbles and more.

This is the third year the show is being presented. Last year five shows were performed while this year 12 shows are on the agenda. The work was adapted by Potempa for this special production. He’s condensed the story into a 70-minute show.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” said actor Rapstad about performing in the show. “I’m aware of other productions of “A Christmas Carol’ in the area. But ours is just a little bit different.”

Rapstad said the production is akin to “a radio show with special effects.”

Rapstad, who appeared with Potempa in a production of “Love Letters” earlier this year, said she’s happy to be working with him again.

“This is going to be fun. It’s a fast-paced show. We’re all playing multiple characters which adds to the whimsy and excitement,” she said. “It’s a very clever adaptation.”

Panek said he’s looking forward to doing all the “old-time Foley sound effects” for the stage production.

“It’s a cool opportunity,” Panek said. He said he did plays in high school and also did some improv class work at The Second City in Chicago. Panek added he’s a fan of “A Christmas Carol” and remembers seeing classic animated renditions of it as a child. The Muppets rendition was a favorite, he said laughing.

“It’s a timeless story and it’s still relevant today,” Panek said.

In addition to the show, there will be a special pre-show holiday dinner presented by chef Joe Trama and Trama Catering.

On the menu, guests will find English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup; London’s Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter; Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing & Cranberry Applesauce; Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes; Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien; Ghost of Christmas Past’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/Peppermint Candy Cane Accent and Coffee and Tea.

A cash Bar with specialty cocktails will be available and include eggnog, a sparkling “poinsettia” champagne libation and a peppermint stick chocolate martini.

FYI

"Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show" will be presented Dec. 1-11 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets for the show only are $30 and available by calling the Theatre at the Center box office at 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. To add the meal option, it is $25 plus tax and gratuity with meal payment and required reservation made by calling the Trama Catering and Dining and Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2. In addition to the show and meal, guests may enjoy the Festival of Trees in the lobby of the center. The tree exhibit continues to Jan. 2.

